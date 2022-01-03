Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Hold

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

