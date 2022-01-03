Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE YSG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

