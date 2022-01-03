Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

