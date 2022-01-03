Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)

Moving iMage Technologies’ (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 4th. Moving iMage Technologies had issued 4,200,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $2.10 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

