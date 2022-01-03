Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 3rd (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Mana Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 3rd. Mana Capital Acquisition had issued 6,200,000 shares in its public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mana Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAQU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.