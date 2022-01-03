Head to Head Analysis: Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

This table compares Aggreko and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $1.75 billion 1.74 -$142.52 million $0.28 42.54 Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.97 $189.30 million $6.47 26.30

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Aggreko. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aggreko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aggreko and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 0 4 1 0 2.20 Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Aggreko.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aggreko has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Aggreko on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The Power Solutions Utility segment delivers longer-term projects providing power to national utility customers. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial.

