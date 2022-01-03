Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Financial Contrast

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Resolute Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Resolute Forest Products 10.64% 41.48% 14.11%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sylvamo and Resolute Forest Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Resolute Forest Products 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sylvamo presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.25%. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Resolute Forest Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Resolute Forest Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.41 $170.00 million N/A N/A Resolute Forest Products $2.80 billion 0.42 $10.00 million $4.76 3.21

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Forest Products.

Summary

Resolute Forest Products beats Sylvamo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

