$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
