$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.