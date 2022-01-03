Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of -39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.95%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

