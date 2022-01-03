SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

