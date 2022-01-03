Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and $65.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 605,533,745 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

