JOE (JOE) Tops One Day Volume of $18.25 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. JOE has a market cap of $287.55 million and $18.25 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00061598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.24 or 0.08066038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.55 or 0.99565809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007407 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 149,924,213 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.