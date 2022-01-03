Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.35

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $45.33 billion and approximately $875.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00238637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003512 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.00508568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00087754 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,927,753,982 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,484,008 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.