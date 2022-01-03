Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

