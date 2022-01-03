Vidulum Market Cap Tops $776,343.12 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $776,343.12 and approximately $3,225.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

