Mettalex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $478,489.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

