Showcase (SHO) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Showcase has a market capitalization of $192,821.39 and $86,545.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.00 or 0.08051951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.39 or 0.99766142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.