Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $267,416.79 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $267,416.79 and approximately $4,521.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005141 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

