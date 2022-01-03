BSCView One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,962.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BSCView has a total market cap of $201,619.83 and approximately $33,962.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.00 or 0.08051951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.39 or 0.99766142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.