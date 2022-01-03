Pickle Finance Market Cap Tops $15.92 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $8.45 or 0.00018028 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,889,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,884,183 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

