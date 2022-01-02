EarnX (EARNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $20,228.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

