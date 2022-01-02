Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $47,042.16 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.14 billion and $202.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $47,042.16 or 1.00146849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.61 or 0.01248822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,141 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

