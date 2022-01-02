Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.14 billion and $202.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $47,042.16 or 1.00146849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.61 or 0.01248822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,141 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

