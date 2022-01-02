EarnX (EARNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $20,228.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

