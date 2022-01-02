All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $611,822.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005106 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

