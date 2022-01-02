ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $15,051.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

