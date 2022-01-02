XMax (XMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,379.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $54,379.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,921,068,445 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

