pNetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.23 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and $15.23 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005135 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,572,613 coins and its circulating supply is 42,539,124 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

