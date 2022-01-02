BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $728,553.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00326393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00139094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,719,839,884 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

