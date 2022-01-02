BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $728,553.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.50 million and $728,553.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00326393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00139094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,719,839,884 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

