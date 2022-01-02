Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $128,624.84 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $128,624.84 and $451.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

