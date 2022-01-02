Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Financial Review

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Exscientia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $12.42 million 187.58 -$28.61 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.63) -2.14

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.69% -50.11%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Exscientia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

