Critical Survey: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) versus Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Exscientia has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Exscientia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.63) -2.14 Exscientia $12.42 million 187.58 -$28.61 million N/A N/A

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.69% -50.11% Exscientia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Exscientia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

