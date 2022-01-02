Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS: PBMLF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Booker Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.86% -7.85% Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -$480,000.00 -26.25 Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -9.49

Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors 695 2382 2754 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Booker Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Booker Minerals competitors beat Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

