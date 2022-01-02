SHIELD Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $144,763.94 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,012.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.03 or 0.08076693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00319752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.00947219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00503104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00262267 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

