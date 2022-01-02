Beyond Finance Market Cap Hits $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

