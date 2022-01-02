Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

