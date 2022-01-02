Arweave Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.70 or 0.00124866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $37.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

