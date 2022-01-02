Eroscoin (ERO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $87,792.35 and approximately $8,198.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

