Mchain Hits Market Cap of $47,899.71 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $47,899.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 78,375,350 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

