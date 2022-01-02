HUNT Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $90.83 million and approximately $81.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

