KickToken Price Reaches $0.0373 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 897.1% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $53.58 million and $196,573.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005141 BTC.

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,823,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,149,705 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

