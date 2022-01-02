v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $50.82 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,378,185,126 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,576,662 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

