Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $42,932.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.90 or 0.08077983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.