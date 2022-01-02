Ethverse Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $4,503.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00389857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.01305824 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

