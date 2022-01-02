Burency (BUY) One Day Volume Hits $123,711.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $123,711.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005154 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

