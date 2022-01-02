Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.21

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $939,845.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 157.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014912 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,054,462 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

