ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $478,238.04

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $478,238.04 and approximately $278.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.61 or 0.00503013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

