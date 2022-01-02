MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $885,519.55 and approximately $25,796.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.68 or 1.00282088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073928 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00300116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.09 or 0.00442381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00157089 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

