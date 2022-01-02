KARMA Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.00476783 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KARMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.